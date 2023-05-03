© 2023
The Roundtable

Albany Pro Musica closes season with "Music For Peace In A Time Of War"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Provided

The final concert of Albany Pro Musica’s current season explores Music for Peace in a Time of War on Sunday, May 7th, at 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. Albany Pro Musica's Opalka Family Artistic Director, José Daniel Flores-Caraballo joins us this morning.

"Music for Peace in a Time of War": The final concert will music by Ralph Vaughn Williams and Franz Joseph Haydn. Guest baritone Philip Lima will return to share the stage with the Albany Pro Musica Concert Chorus, Masterworks Chorale.

