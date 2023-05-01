© 2023
The Roundtable

Albany Civic Theater presents David Mamet's "American Buffalo"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
American Buffalo at ACT
Provided

This morning we will meet two Albany Civic Theater cast members to discuss their production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo running May 5 -May 21.

With sparse action and vivid dialogue, this play examines mistrust and dishonesty among the conspirators in an aborted burglary. Don Dubrow, the owner of a junk shop where the action takes place, decides to steal a customer's coin collection when he feels that he has been bested in a transaction involving a buffalo nickel.

Cast members David Rook (playing Teach) and Evan Jones (playing Don) join us this morning. Evan is also the President of Albany Civic Theatre’s board.

albany civic theaterdavid mamettheater
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
