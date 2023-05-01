Albany Civic Theater presents David Mamet's "American Buffalo"

This morning we will meet two Albany Civic Theater cast members to discuss their production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo running May 5 -May 21.

With sparse action and vivid dialogue, this play examines mistrust and dishonesty among the conspirators in an aborted burglary. Don Dubrow, the owner of a junk shop where the action takes place, decides to steal a customer's coin collection when he feels that he has been bested in a transaction involving a buffalo nickel.

Cast members David Rook (playing Teach) and Evan Jones (playing Don) join us this morning. Evan is also the President of Albany Civic Theatre’s board.