© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

CNN's Don Lemon previews new program, "CNN This Morning"

Published October 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Don Lemon
Jeremy Freeman
/
CNN
CNN's Don Lemon

Tomorrow, "CNN This Morning" will premiere from 6-9 a.m. It is CNN’s new morning news program with a fresh name, format and set co-hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. According to CNN, Don, Poppy and Kaitlan will deliver on the network’s promise of a game-changing morning news program - combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, they look to offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.

Don Lemon is fresh from his nightly program, Don Lemon Tonight. He is the #1 bestselling New York Times author of This Is The Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism. As an award-winning journalist, he had had a 30-year career in broadcast news includes 16 at CNN and has played a prominent role in every major news event over the past decade. During his time at CNN he has produced numerous documentaries and specials; and served as moderator for multiple political town halls and co-moderator for a 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate.

Tags
The Roundtable CNNjournalistCable newsjournalism
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The New Yorkers_0.jpg
    The Roundtable
    A biography of New York City told through 31 of its people's lives
    Joe Donahue
    Sam Roberts' "The New Yorkers" introduces the first woman to appear nude in a motion picture, becoming the face of Civic Fame as Miss Manhattan; the couple whose soirée ended the Gilded Age with an embarrassing bang; and the husband and wife who invented the modern celebrity talk show. It reveals the victim of the city's first recorded murder in the seventeenth century and the high school dropout who slashed crime rates in the twentieth. The notorious mobster who was imperiously banished from the city and the woman who successfully sued a bus company for racial discrimination a century before Rosa Parks.
  • Artwork for Voices of Light/ Passion of Joan of Arc at Bardavon
    The Roundtable
    Bardavon presents Hudson Valley Philharmonic performing Richard Einhorn's "Voices of Light"
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Saturday, November 5, The Hudson Valley Philharmonic, with guest Conductor Christine Howlett, will perform Richard Einhorn’s “VOICES OF LIGHT” at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York. Einhorn’s 1994 composition accompanies a screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1928 silent film classic “The Passion of Joan of Arc.”
  • robertcrais-racingthelight.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Robert Crais' new Elvis Cole and Joe Pike novel "Racing the Light"
    Joe Donahue
    Master of crime fiction and #1 New York Times bestselling author Robert Crais returns with "Racing the Light," the 19th installment in his Elvis Cole and Joe Pike series. Private detective Elvis Cole may be named after "The King," but he has more in common with his enigmatic partner, former Marine Joe Pike, than with his namesake. And that's bad news for L.A.'s underworld.
  • sometimes-i-grumblesquinch.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Sometimes I Grumblesquinch" by Rachel Vail aims to help kids cope with big feelings
    Joe Donahue
    "Sometimes I Grumblesquinch" by Rachel Vail explores the pressure children often feel to be perfect all the time and helps them realize that it's okay to share frustrating, and at times, not-so-nice thoughts and seek comfort from adults to help them manage those feelings.
  • Conor Lovett
    The Roundtable
    Hudson Hall presents Gare St. Lazare Ireland's production of The Beckett Trilogy
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 - Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York presents Gare St Lazare Ireland’s one-person stage-adaptation of The Beckett Trilogy. Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett‘s novels “Molloy,” “Malone Dies,” and “The Unnamable” have been excerpted into an evening-length theatrical performance by Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett. “The Beckett Trilogy” confirmed Gare St Lazare Ireland as major Beckett interpreters and theatrical innovators when it premiered at Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2000.
  • screen-shot-2022-08-10-at-12.49.09-pm-2.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Adam Weinert's ANTHEM at EMPAC
    Joe Donahue
    What would our anthem be if we wrote it today? What would it sound like, look like, and who should it serve? Choreographer Adam Weinert spent years investigating imagery of The American Dream and the radical patriotism of early American modern dance. In his new EMPAC commissioned ANTHEM, to be presented Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8PM in the Concert Hall at RPI, he seeks to reconcile dewy Americana with our society’s deep fissures, inequalities, and environmental degradation. The movement in ANTHEM draws from a fake news article describing imagined original choreography from 1916 meant to accompany the national anthem. The performers begin to dissect the song and its various incarnations to relate it to a 21st-century America. Joining us this morning - Senior Curator for Theater and Dance at EMPAC Ashely Ferro-Murray and Artist and Choreographer Adam Weinert.
  • Neil deGrasse Tyson
    The Roundtable
    Neil deGrasse Tyson brings “Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” to Proctors
    Joe Donahue
    Neil deGrasse Tyson will be at Proctors in Schenectady tonight.
Load More