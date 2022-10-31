CNN's Don Lemon previews new program, "CNN This Morning"

Tomorrow, "CNN This Morning" will premiere from 6-9 a.m. It is CNN’s new morning news program with a fresh name, format and set co-hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. According to CNN, Don, Poppy and Kaitlan will deliver on the network’s promise of a game-changing morning news program - combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, they look to offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.

Don Lemon is fresh from his nightly program, Don Lemon Tonight. He is the #1 bestselling New York Times author of This Is The Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism. As an award-winning journalist, he had had a 30-year career in broadcast news includes 16 at CNN and has played a prominent role in every major news event over the past decade. During his time at CNN he has produced numerous documentaries and specials; and served as moderator for multiple political town halls and co-moderator for a 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate.