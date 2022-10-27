© 2022
"Sometimes I Grumblesquinch" by Rachel Vail aims to help kids cope with big feelings

Published October 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
"Sometimes I Grumblesquinch" by Rachel Vail explores the pressure children often feel to be perfect all the time and helps them realize that it's okay to share frustrating, and at times, not-so-nice thoughts and seek comfort from adults to help them manage those feelings.

Rachel Vail is the author of many beloved picture books and novels, including "Righty and Lefty," "Jibberwillies at Night," "Sometimes I'm Bombaloo," the "Mama Rex & T" series, "Lucky," and "You, Maybe."

The Roundtable kids bookchildrenfeelingsdevelopment
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • sphiasubbayyavastek-inoursoftening.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Sophia Subbayya Vastek's new album of original piano compositions invites the listener to soften
    Sarah LaDuke
    Troy-based musician Sophia Subbayya Vastek’s new record “In Our Softening” - a beautiful collection of nine original piano compositions - is available today.
  • Book cover for "The Year of the Puppy" by Alexandra Horowitz
    The Roundtable
    Alexandra Horowitz's new book "The Year of the Puppy"
    Joe Donahue
    Few of us meet our dogs at just after they are born. The dog who will become an integral part of our family, our constant companion, and best friend, is born without us into a family of their own. A puppy’s critical early development into the dog we come to know is usually missed entirely. Dog researcher Alexandra Horowitz aimed to change that with her family’s new pup, Quiddity (Quid). In "The Year of the Puppy," Horowitz charts Quid’s growth from wee grub to boisterous sprite, from her birth to her first birthday.
  • naomiduguid-themiracleofsalt-artisan.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Naomi Duguid's "The Miracle of Salt" - a Culinary Arts @ SPAC interview
    Joe Donahue
    Naomi Duguid is a James Beard winning food writer and author. Her new book, “The Miracle of Salt: Recipes and Techniques to Preserve, Ferment, and Transform your Food,” is available today, published by Artisan. In addition to her research and writing, Duguid leads small-group food-immersive trips to the Republic of Georgia and elsewhere. She is a Trustee of the Oxford Symposium on Food and Cookery and is a frequent guest speaker and presenter at food conferences. This interview was recorded on September 8, 2022 at a Culinary Arts @ SPAC event.
Load More