"Sometimes I Grumblesquinch" by Rachel Vail aims to help kids cope with big feelings

"Sometimes I Grumblesquinch" by Rachel Vail explores the pressure children often feel to be perfect all the time and helps them realize that it's okay to share frustrating, and at times, not-so-nice thoughts and seek comfort from adults to help them manage those feelings.

Rachel Vail is the author of many beloved picture books and novels, including "Righty and Lefty," "Jibberwillies at Night," "Sometimes I'm Bombaloo," the "Mama Rex & T" series, "Lucky," and "You, Maybe."