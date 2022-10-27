Hudson Hall presents Gare St. Lazare Ireland's production of The Beckett Trilogy
On Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York presents Gare St Lazare Ireland’s one-person stage-adaptation of The Beckett Trilogy. Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett‘s novels “Molloy,” “Malone Dies,” and “The Unnamable” have been excerpted into an evening-length theatrical performance by Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett. “The Beckett Trilogy” confirmed Gare St Lazare Ireland as major Beckett interpreters and theatrical innovators when it premiered at Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2000.