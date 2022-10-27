© 2022
Hudson Hall presents Gare St. Lazare Ireland's production of The Beckett Trilogy

Published October 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
Conor Lovett
garestlazareireland.com
/
Gare St. Lazare Ireland's Conor Lovett

On Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York presents Gare St Lazare Ireland’s one-person stage-adaptation of The Beckett Trilogy. Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett‘s novels “Molloy,” “Malone Dies,” and “The Unnamable” have been excerpted into an evening-length theatrical performance by Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett. “The Beckett Trilogy” confirmed Gare St Lazare Ireland as major Beckett interpreters and theatrical innovators when it premiered at Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2000.

samuel beckettHudson Halltheater
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
