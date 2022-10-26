Neil deGrasse Tyson brings “Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” to Proctors

Astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson will be giving an illustrated talk at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady tonight at 8PM. Entitled, “Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” he explores the conflicts embedded within war, politics, religion, law, gender, and race, leaving you with a refreshed outlook on life, culture, and the future of civilization. The talk comes with release of his new book, Starry Messenger, where he brings his cosmic perspective to civilization on Earth, Dr. Tyson shines new light on the crucial fault lines of our time―war, politics, religion, truth, beauty, gender, and race―in a way that stimulates a deeper sense of unity for us all. After thinking deeply about how science sees the world and about Earth as a planet, Tyson says the human brain has the capacity to reset and recalibrates life’s priorities, shaping the actions we might take in response. No outlook on culture, society, or civilization remains untouched.