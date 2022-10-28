© 2022
The Roundtable

A biography of New York City told through 31 of its people's lives

Published October 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Sam Roberts' "The New Yorkers" introduces the first woman to appear nude in a motion picture, becoming the face of Civic Fame as Miss Manhattan; the couple whose soirée ended the Gilded Age with an embarrassing bang; and the husband and wife who invented the modern celebrity talk show. It reveals the victim of the city's first recorded murder in the seventeenth century and the high school dropout who slashed crime rates in the twentieth. The notorious mobster who was imperiously banished from the city and the woman who successfully sued a bus company for racial discrimination a century before Rosa Parks.

