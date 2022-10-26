© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Adam Weinert's ANTHEM at EMPAC

Published October 26, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
screen-shot-2022-08-10-at-12.49.09-pm-2.jpg
empac.rpi.edu
Screenshot - Anthem

What would our anthem be if we wrote it today? What would it sound like, look like, and who should it serve?

Choreographer Adam Weinert spent years investigating imagery of The American Dream and the radical patriotism of early American modern dance. In his new EMPAC commissioned ANTHEM, to be presented Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8PM in the Concert Hall at RPI, he seeks to reconcile dewy Americana with our society’s deep fissures, inequalities, and environmental degradation. The movement in ANTHEM draws from a fake news article describing imagined original choreography from 1916 meant to accompany the national anthem.

The performers begin to dissect the song and its various incarnations to relate it to a 21st-century America. Joining us this morning - Senior Curator for Theater and Dance at EMPAC Ashely Ferro-Murray and Artist and Choreographer Adam Weinert.

