Robert Crais' new Elvis Cole and Joe Pike novel "Racing the Light"

Master of crime fiction and #1 New York Times bestselling author Robert Crais returns with Racing the Light, the 19th installment in his Elvis Cole and Joe Pike series. Private detective Elvis Cole may be named after "The King," but he has more in common with his enigmatic partner, former Marine Joe Pike, than with his namesake. And that's bad news for L.A.'s underworld.

Adele Schumacher isn't a typical worried mom. When she hires Elvis to find her missing son, a controversial podcaster named Josh Shoe, she brings a bag filled with cash, bizarre tales of government conspiracies, and a squad of professional bodyguards. Finding Josh should be simple, but Elvis quickly learns he isn't alone in the hunt--a deadly team of mysterious strangers are determined to find Josh and his adult film star girlfriend first.

Robert Crais is the author of twenty-one previous novels, sixteen of them featuring private investigator Elvis Cole and his laconic ex-cop partner, Joe Pike. Before writing his first novel, Crais spent several years writing scripts for such major television series as Hill Street Blues, Cagney & Lacey, Miami Vice, and L.A. Law.