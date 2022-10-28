Bardavon presents Hudson Valley Philharmonic performing Richard Einhorn's "Voices of Light"

On Saturday, November 5, The Hudson Valley Philharmonic, with guest Conductor Christine Howlett, will perform Richard Einhorn’s “Voices of Light” at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Einhorn’s 1994 composition accompanies a screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1928 silent film classic “The Passion of Joan of Arc.”

Composer Richard Einhorn has written opera, orchestral and chamber music, song cycles, multimedia events, film music, and dance scores. His “Voices of Light,” has been described as an "opera with silent film" and has been hailed as "a great masterpiece of contemporary music" and "a work of meticulous genius."

Christine R. Howlett is an Associate Professor and Director of Choral Activities at Vassar College where she conducts the Vassar College Women’s Chorus, Vassar College Choir, and teaches music theory and voice. She is the Artistic Director of Cappella Festiva and an active soprano soloist.