Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MAIN CHARACTERS. Change one letter to a U and you can rearrange the result to spell two seven-letter words that each name a part of the body. What are the words?

Answer: If change the S to a U, you can spell TRACHEA and CRANIUM.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Foreign currency

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Foreign currency

On-air questions: I'll name some people on currency, you give me the country.

1. Maimonides, Moshe Sharett

2. William Lyon Mackenzie King, Robert Borden, and currently Queen Elizabeth II

3. Nelson Mandela

4. Salmon P. Chase

5. Peter The Great, Yaroslav The Great

Extra credit

1. Juana Ines De La Cruz, Diego River and Frida Kahlo, Benito Juarez

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase LEGAL TENDER. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words often associated with maps. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Israel (the new Shekel)

2. Canada

3. South Africa (the Rand)

4. United States (Chase was Secretary of the Treasury under Lincoln and was on the $10,000 bill, the highest denomination ever in circulation

5. Russia (the Ruble)

Extra credit

1. Mexico