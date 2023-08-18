Any Questions #605: "What's Missing No. 3?"

Last week's challenge

If we alter a classic poem under today’s rules, what group traveled one and a half leagues forward?

Answer: The 1,800

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: WHAT’S MISSING #3

On-air questions: Any Questions? took an unplanned summer holiday and went missing for a couple of weeks. But, for better or for worse, we’re back, and we’ve brought a few missing things back with us. This week, we’re going to play another round of “What’s Missing?” I’ll give you the members of a certain group, but I’m going to leave one out. You tell me what the missing member is that completes the group. For example, if I said “candlestick, revolver, lead pipe, wrench, knife”, you would say “rope” because that’s the missing weapon from the board game Clue.

1. Actinium, aluminum, Americium, antimony, argon, astatine

2. Cambridge, Hanover, Ithaca, New York City, Philadelphia, Princeton, Providence

3. Bookends; Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, And Thyme; Sounds Of Silence; Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.

4. Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

5. An ark, a crusade, a dial, a skull

Extra credit

1. Draw Two, Numbers 0 to 9, Skip, Wild, Wild Draw Four

2. Mansfield Park, Northanger Abbey, Persuasion, Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SUMMER HOLIDAY. Change one letter to an I and you can rearrange the result to spell the five-letter name for a U.S. city in which you might spend a summer holiday and an eight-letter word for a part of the human body that might get tan on that holiday. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Arsenic (Chemical elements beginning with A)

2. New Haven (Ivy League school cities)

3. Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon & Garfunkel studio albums)

4. Minnesota Vikings (NFL teams with states as geographical location)

5. A temple (Objects in titles of Indiana Jones films)

Extra credit

1. Reverse (UNO cards)

2. Emma (Jane Austen novels)