Any Questions #610: "Three On A Match"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MCINTOSH APPLE. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word for things made of metal and an eight-letter word for something made of paper. What are the words?

Answer: If you rearrange the letters, you can spell COINS and PAMPHLET.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THREE ON A MATCH #2

On-air questions: Last week, the show was about things named after other things. This week, we’re bringing back another name-based category: I’ll give you three descriptions, and the names of the things I’m describing all share exactly one word. You tell me what that word is.

1. U.S. state known as the Palmetto State / Comedy Central series whose pilot episode was created with cutout animation / Australian state home to Sydney

2. Person who became in 1983 the first American woman to fly in space / Board game in which players try to connect train routes / Disneyland attraction loosely based on The Wind in the Willows

3. Sanctuary that Rudolph, Hermey, and Yukon Cornelius visit in a 1964 animated TV special / Comedy trio formed by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone / Cocktail made from vodka, tequila, rum, triple sec, gin, and cola

4. 1995 Denzel Washington/Gene Hackman film that takes place aboard a U.S. nuclear submarine / 1968 song by Tommy James and the Shondells famously covered by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts / Student-run newspaper which was for many years the only daily newspaper in Cambridge, Massachusetts

5. Athletic teams of SUNY Cobleskill / Athletic teams of the University of Illinois / Athletic teams of the University of Notre Dame

Extra credit

1. New York City home to Van Gogh’s The Starry Night / Subtitle to Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein / Show that won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series from 2010 to 2014

2. New Jersey amusement park owned and operated by Six Flags / Animated show with a spin-off series featuring characters named Fionna and Cake / Feature-film directorial debut for Tim Burton

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase IDENTICAL WORDS. Rearrange the letters to spell the seven-letter name of a famous castle and a seven-letter word for a type of building similar to a castle. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. South

2. Ride

3. Island

4. Crimson

5. Fighting

Extra credit

1. Modern

2. Adventure