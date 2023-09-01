Any Questions #607: "Lucky Things"

Last week's challenge

Start with the word “Prometheus,” from the title of the 2005 biography “American Prometheus,” which “Oppenheimer” is based on. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the names of two characters of classic sci-films of the 20th century. What are they?

Answer: ET, Morpheus

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LUCKY THINGS

On-air questions: It’s the beginning of the thirteenth season of Any Questions?, which is a thing I never thought I would say and a thing that many people are probably dismayed to hear. Since the number thirteen is often thought of as an unlucky number, I thought we’d balance that unluckiness with some questions about lucky things.

1. Happy-Go-Lucky is the latest entry in the bibliography of which author, who also wrote other books of essays titled Calypso, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, and Me Talk Pretty One Day?

2. In the song “Luck Be a Lady”, the character Sky Masterson sings about his hopes that he will win a bet and be able to preserve his relationship with his girlfriend Sarah. The song appears in Act Two of which Broadway musical?

3. The 1989 novel The Joy Luck Club is divided into four parts, which are further divided into four sections to make sixteen chapters that each focus on different characters. This structure is similar to which traditional Chinese game, which the characters gather to play in the novel?

4. Originally portrayed by actor Jonathan Jackson, Lucky Spencer is the son of Luke and Laura Spencer, the “supercouple” from which ABC soap opera that began airing in April of 1963 and is still on the air today?

5. It was estimated that in 2007, which company lost approximately $110 million in revenue per year because users bypassed advertisements by clicking on a button labeled “I’m Feeling Lucky”?

Extra credit

1. Part of the plot of “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes”, the series premiere of the television show Mad Men, is the development of an advertising campaign for which product?

2. Six NASCAR drivers and four NASCAR commentators appear in which 2017 Steven Soderbergh film starring Channing Tatum as the leader of a family attempting to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase LUCKY THIRTEEN. Change one letter to a K and you can rearrange the result to spell the six-letter name of something you might eat at Thanksgiving and a seven-letter word for a place you might spend a lot of time on Thanksgiving. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. David Sedaris

2. Guys and Dolls

3. Mahjong

4. General Hospital

5. Google

Extra credit

1. Lucky Strike cigarettes

2. Logan Lucky