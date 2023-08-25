Any Questions #606: "In 'Barbenheimer'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase SUMMER HOLIDAY. Change one letter to an I and you can rearrange the result to spell the five-letter name for a U.S. city in which you might spend a summer holiday and an eight-letter word for a part of the human body that might get tan on that holiday. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the Y to an I, you can spell MIAMI and SHOULDER.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Barbenheimer”

On-air questions: OK, Mike. It’s summer blockbuster season at the multiplex, and this year two films are getting most of the attention — with many people choosing to see Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” a combined 4 hours and 54 minutes of movie, in one sitting. In honor of Barbenheimer, all of today’s answers can be spelled using letters in the word “Barbenheimer.”

1. Ichiro Suzuki, Captain Ahab, or Quint, for example.

2. The Betty Ford Center, or a New York Yankee playing in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a few games, or an HGTV genre.

3. From the world of entertainment: Corey, of “The Lost Boys,” or musicians Danielle, Este and Alana?

4. Maruchan flavors of what product include chicken, lime chili chicken, roast chicken, hot and spicy chicken, beef, hot and spicy beef, five varieties of shrimp, and even cheddar cheese?

5. As portrayed by Forest Whitaker on film, what was the last name of the leader whose full title included “Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Seas and Conqueror of the British Empire in Africa in General and Uganda in Particular” ?

Extra credit

1. Also known as Amazigh, what group native to North Africa is known for dishes like couscous and tagine?

This week's challenge

Start with the word “Prometheus,” from the title of the 2005 biography “American Prometheus,” which “Oppenheimer” is based on. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the names of two characters of classic sci-films of the 20th century. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Mariner (Ichiro of MLB, Captain Ahab of “Moby Dick” and Quint from Peter Benchley’s “Jaws”)

2. Rehab

3. Haim

4. Ramen

5. Amin (Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland”)

Extra credit

1. Berber