Any Questions #611: "Wild Cards"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase IDENTICAL WORDS. Rearrange the letters to spell the seven-letter name of a famous castle and a seven-letter word for a type of building similar to a castle. What are the words?

Answer: WINDSOR and CITADEL.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Wild Card”

On-air questions: OK, Mike: The Major League Baseball playoffs begin in just a few days, with the Wild Card round set to begin on Tuesday. Twelve of the best teams from the A.L. and N.L. will begin their march toward the World Series, with the top two seeds in each league getting a bye into the Division Series. In honor of the Wild Card round, all of today’s correct answers are also cards in popular games.

1. The space cowboy, the gangster of love, and Maurice are all things you can call the narrator of what 1973 song by Steve Miller Band?

2. A group fronted by Adam Lambert since 2011, Naboo Senator Padme Amidala, or a nickname for Cincinnati?

3. In the “Cha Cha Slide,” a song by the recently deceased DJ Casper, which direction is missing from the following list? One hop this time, one hop this time, BLANK BLANK, slide to the left, slide to the right.

4. The Yucatan, joining the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean; the Bosporus, joining the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea; and the Hormuz, joining the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman are all examples of what geographic feature?

5. What name of a doomed character is missing from the following quote, which comes near the end of a 1997 blockbuster film? “I promise, I will never let go. I’ll never let go.”

Extra credit

1. Born in Chicago in 1993, what rapper takes his stage name from his given first name, also a title for a college campus official?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a famous player for two of this year’s playoff teams, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. The first two letters of this player’s name are closely associated with a feat this player accomplished. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “The Joker” (Also the title of the album; in an essay for the album’s 50th anniversary, Miller recalls telling a record exec about the song, “Don’t worry about singles, just try to have albums in these cities when I’m actually there” and presented a 90-city itinerary)

2. Queen (Cincinnati has been known as The Queen City since the 1800s and was referred to as the Queen of the West in a poem by Longfellow)

3. Reverse (The “Cha Cha Slide” also instructs dancers to “Charlie Brown,” which is a move when you grab your leg and put your hand behind your head a la Peanuts)

4. Strait (And as a bonus fact, Lord Byron swam across the Strait of Gallipoli, also known as the Dardanelles or the Hellespont, in May of 1810)

5. Jack (Jack Dawson, as portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in “Titanic”)

Extra credit

1. Chance the Rapper (Chancelor Bennett)