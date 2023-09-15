Any Questions #609: "Namesakes"

Last week's challenge

Start with the last name of Jason Reitman, director of the 2013 film “Labor Day.” Rearrange the letters and you can spell a four-letter name and a three-letter word both associated with the U.K. What are the words?

Answer: ERIN and TAM.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: NAMESAKES

On-air questions: OK, Ian: things get their names from many different sources: some are named after places, some can trace their origins to words in other languages, and, in some cases, it seems like a cat walked across a keyboard. I’ll give you a list of three things, one of which is named after a person. You determine which thing it is.

1. Rhode Island, Vermont, Pennsylvania

2. Leotard, tuxedo, pajamas

3. Yoga, Pilates, Tai chi

4. Magenta, fuchsia, scarlet

5. Marathon, saxophone, pancreas

Extra credit

1. R.E.M, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fountains of Wayne

2. Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MCINTOSH APPLE. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word for things made of metal and an eight-letter word for something made of paper. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Pennsylvania

2. Leotard

3. Pilates

4. Fuchsia

5. Saxophone

Extra credit

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd

2. Ballston Spa