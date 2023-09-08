Any Questions #608: "No White After Labor Day"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase LUCKY THIRTEEN. Change one letter to a K and you can rearrange the result to spell the six-letter name of something you might eat at Thanksgiving and a seven-letter word for a place you might spend a lot of time on Thanksgiving. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the L to a K, you can spell TURKEY and KITCHEN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “No white after Labor Day”

On-air questions: Well Mike, as loyal listeners know, last week we kicked off the 13th season of the show. This week is the first post-Labor Day, meaning it’s time to put your white outfits away and take out your backpacks. This week, all of the correct answers include colors other than white.

1. What NFL team stopped existing for four years in the 1990s, has official colors including white and burnt orange, lacks a logo on its helmets, alone among NFL teams, and gets its name from its first coach?

2. What name is shared by a collection that includes “Dirt off My Shoulder” and “99 Problems” and one from a dozen years earlier that includes “Nothing Else Matters,” “The Unforgiven” and “Enter Sandman”?

3. Based on a 1996 Stephen King novel that takes place during the Depression, what 1999 film features Tom Hanks as prison guard Paul Edgecomb?

4. What novel, the first of 11 published between 1970 and 2015 by its author, takes place in the author’s hometown of Lorain, Ohio and was banned in Pinellas County, Florida this year?

5. Played more than 1,000 times in concert, the only Coldplay song with that distinction, its breakthrough single says drawing a line, taking a turn, coming along, writing a song, and stars are all what?

Extra credit

1. What name is shared by a 1981 epic that won a Best Director Oscar and the fifth-oldest baseball team, which was founded 100 years earlier?

This week's challenge

Start with the last name of Jason Reitman, director of the 2013 film “Labor Day.” Rearrange the letters and you can spell a four-letter name and a three-letter word both associated with the U.K. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Cleveland Browns (Named for Paul Brown, who spent nearly two decades with the Browns before serving for 22 years as the owner/president of the Cincinnati Bengals)

2. “The Black Album” by Jay-Z and Metallica; (That was the first album producer Bob Rock worked on with Metallica, a relationship that continued through 2003’s “St. Anger”)

3. “The Green Mile” (The film was nominated for Best Picture but lost at the Oscars to “American Beauty”)

4. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

5. “Yellow” (No. 2 on Coldplay’s list of most performed tracks, according to Setlist.fm, is “Clocks”)

Extra credit

1. “Reds”