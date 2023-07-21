Any Questions #604: "Times Three"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase ALL-STAR GAME. Change one letter to an S and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for certain types of beer and a five-letter word for ingredients used to make that type of beer. What are the words?

Answer: If you change an A to an S, you can spell LAGERS and MALTS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: TIMES THREE

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Maybe some math professors are on summer break right now, but today is July 21st, and I couldn’t resist some multiplication. Since three times 7 is 21, you’ll have multiply by three to come up with today’s correct answers.

1. What 2006 film, featuring Frank Miller as executive producer, includes characters named Leonidas and Xerxes?

2. “It was love at first sight. The first time Yossarian saw the chaplain he fell madly in love with him.” So begins what 1961 novel, whose title was changed by editor Robert Gottlieb so as not to compete with a project by Leon Uris?

3. Later a book by Conan O’Brien, what long-running sketch that often featured sidekick Andy Richter making absurd predictions about the future actually continued with the same title after the new millennium?

4. In use between 1912 and 1959, the U.S. flag that includes Arizona and New Mexico has how many stars?

5. One more than Babe Ruth in 1927 and one under Aaron Judge’s 2022 walk-year total, how many home runs did Roger Maris sock in 1961, also for the Yankees, with the final blast coming on the last day of the season?

Extra credit

1. What Jules Verne novel first published in English in 1872 includes the character Captain Nemo?

This week's challenge

If we alter a classic poem under today’s rules, what group traveled one and a half leagues forward?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. 900 (300 movie)

2. Catch-66

3. In the year 6000 (or In the Year 9000 since 3000 was used on the “Tonight Show”)

4. 144 (48 times three – U.S. states, before Alaska and Hawaii were added)

5. 183 (Roger Maris’ 61)

Extra credit

1. 60,000 Leagues Under the Sea