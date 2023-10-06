Any Questions #612: "Name That TV Series"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a famous player for two of this year’s playoff teams, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. The first two letters of this player’s name are closely associated with a feat this player accomplished. What are they?

Answer: Nolan Ryan pitched seven no-hitters.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: NAME THAT TELEVISION SERIES

On-air questions: OK, Ian: the new fall television season is in full swing, which means the debut of new series and the return of old favorites. With so many shows out there now, it’s sometimes hard to remember the names of some of them. This week, you’ll need to know names for two reasons: I’ll give you three episodes of a television series with the name of a main character (either a first name or a last name) in its title and you tell me which series it is.

1. “Morticia and the Psychiatrist”, “Lurch Learns to Dance”, “Thing Is Missing”

2. “Witness”, “Wexler v. Goodman”, “Breaking Bad”

3. "Thank You and Good Night", "It's Comedy or Cabbage", "A Jewish Girl Walks into The Apollo…"

4. “Dear Emily and Richard”, “Like Mother, Like Daughter”, “Luke Can See Her Face”

5. “A Touch of Class”, “The Hotel Inspectors”, “Basil the Rat”



Extra credit

1. "One Flew Over Milwaukee", "We're In The Army Now", "The Road to Burbank"

2. “The Kids are Alright”, “The Te of Pacey”, “Two Gentlemen of Capeside”

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MAIN CHARACTERS. Change one letter to a U and you can rearrange the result to spell two seven-letter words that each name a part of the body. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Addams Family

2. Better Call Saul

3. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

4. Gilmore Girls

5. Fawlty Towers

Extra credit

1. Laverne & Shirley

2. Dawson’s Creek