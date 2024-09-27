Special Lockbox Panel

-
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Chair of Zero Waste Capital District Tina Lieberman-Cohen, and Co-Founder and Co-Director of The Descendants Project Jo Banner.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Political Consultant Libby Post, and Associate Professor in the Political Science & Legal Studies Departments at Suffolk University Rachael Cobb.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Political Consultant Libby Post, the Robert Clements Professor of Democracy and Politics at Dartmouth College Russell Muirhead, and the Senator Joseph Clark Professor of Ethics in Politics and Government Emerita at Harvard University Nancy Rosenblum. Muirhead and Rosenblum are the authors of the new book: "Ungoverning: The Attack on the Administrative State and the Politics of Chaos."
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick. We are also joined by Fariba Pajooh who is originally from Iran, with over 15 years of reporting experience across the globe. Her focus was on Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Currently, Fariba is a qualitative researcher, Ph. D. candidate, and graduate teaching assistant in the Department of Communication at Wayne State University. As well as Ali Vaez who is Crisis Group’s Iran Project Director and Senior Adviser to the President. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and a Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He is a co-author of "How Sanctions Work: Iran and r=the Impact of Economic Warfare."
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Aaron Pacitti is Professor of Economics at Siena College, Pavlina Tcherneva is an American economist, working as professor of economics at Bard College. She is President of the Levy Economics Institute and an expert at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Former NY-19 Congressman John Faso, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Former Times-Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and Senior Fellow at FairVote and the author of the new book "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections.” He is the former editor-in-chief of Salon.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel and public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois. The Panel is joined by special guests Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times investigative journalist Russ Buettner and Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times investigative journalist Susanne Craig to talk about their book "Lucy Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success." Soviet-born American businessman and former associate of Rudy Guliani, Lev Parnas, joins for a portion of the program. He is the subject of the documentary "From Russia with Lev."
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson, Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Alex Nowrasteh, the Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies at the CATO Institute.