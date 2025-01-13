© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC will carry the Massachusetts State of the Commonwealth Address live at 7 p.m.
The Roundtable

1/13/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Healthcare and Health Policy

By Joe Donahue
Published January 13, 2025 at 9:45 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Health Policy Analyst Bill Hammond, Commonwealth Fund Journalist in Residence, Assistant Lecturer at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Joanne Kenen, and chief Washington correspondent who hosts the KFF Health News weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" Julie Rovner.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.

Tags
The Roundtable Special Lockbox Panelrt panelRoundtable paneltheresa bourgeoisBill Hammond Joanne KenenJulie Rovnerhealthcarepolicy
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 201
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/6/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Global Climate Change Justice
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Pulitzer Prize winner and staff writer at The New Yorker Elizabeth Kolbert.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/10/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Building More Just Communities
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson, and Provost Professor of Ssychology and inaugural Director of the Institute of Diversity Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Nilanjana Dasgupta.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/7/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Energy and Climate
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are President and Chief Executive Office of The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Doreen Harris, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, and author and contributing writer for "Rolling Stone" Jeff Goodell.
  • The Roundtable
    Saratoga PLAN and Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park present winter nature walks
    Joe Donahue
    Saratoga PLAN and Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park are presenting winter nature walks at Saratoga PLAN’s Bog Meadow Preserve in Saratoga Springs, New York. These walks will take place on Thursdays January 16, 23, and 30, and February 6, 13, and 20 from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
  • The Roundtable
    Christopher Cox takes readers on a trip through history in “Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn”
    Joe Donahue
    Our next guest has been a practicing lawyer, he served as Chair of the Homeland Security Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, Chair of the U.S. Security’s in Exchange Commission, and Associate Council to the President. He is currently Senior Scholar in Residence at the University of California Irvine, a life trustee of the University of Southern California, and Chair of the Rhode Scholarship Committee for Southern California and the Pacific. Christopher Cox is also the author of the new biography “Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn” which is a major new biography and is out now.
Load More