1/13/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Healthcare and Health Policy

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Health Policy Analyst Bill Hammond, Commonwealth Fund Journalist in Residence, Assistant Lecturer at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Joanne Kenen, and chief Washington correspondent who hosts the KFF Health News weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" Julie Rovner.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.