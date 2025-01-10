1/10/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Building More Just Communities

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson, and provost professor of psychology and inaugural director of the Institute of Diversity Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Nilanjana Dasgupta.

This panel is in our pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.