The Roundtable

1/10/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Building More Just Communities

By Joe Donahue
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson, and provost professor of psychology and inaugural director of the Institute of Diversity Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Nilanjana Dasgupta.

This panel is in our pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.

Nic RangelSarah RogersonNilanjana Dasguptacommunity
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
