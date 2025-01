The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, The Empire Report’s JP Miller, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.