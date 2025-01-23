1/23/25 Lockbox Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.