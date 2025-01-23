© 2025
The Roundtable

1/23/25 Lockbox Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published January 23, 2025 at 9:07 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
