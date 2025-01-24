1/24/25 Lockbox Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.