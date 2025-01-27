1/27/25 Lockbox Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and Political Consultant and lobbyist, Libby Post.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.