1/22/25 Lockbox Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are communications expert and Founder/President of Stanhope Partners Bob Bellafiore, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.