The Roundtable

1/22/25 Lockbox Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published January 22, 2025 at 9:12 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are communications expert and Founder/President of Stanhope Partners Bob Bellafiore, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
