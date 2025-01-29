1/29/25 Lockbox Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Frederic Hof, and corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.