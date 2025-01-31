1/31/25 Lockbox Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Siena College Professor of Economics, Aaron Pacitti, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.

This panel is in our pre-Fund Drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.