Incubation period ends and The Egg hatches on January 8

WAMC Sarah LaDuke and Diane Eber

The Egg is hatching. After six months of renovations, The Empire State Performing Arts Center is re-opening its doors on January 8, 2026.

There will be a free celebration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on January 8 where attendees can wander the building, take in the upgrades, raise a glass, and enjoy music from local favorite DJ Hollyw8d, plus an aerial performance from Albany’s Good Karma Studio.

Over the last several weeks, The Egg has been announcing a new slate of programming in their two performances spaces that includes comedy, music, dance acts from across the country and around the world.

The Egg’s Executive Director Diane Eber joined us.