The Roundtable

Capital Region Classical presents French accordionist Théo Ould at Union College 12/7

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST
Théo Ould
provided
/
theoould.com
Théo Ould

French accordionist Théo Ould has been described by Le Monde as having “a masterly technique and an inexhaustible wealth of phrasing.” Ould began his musical education at the Marseille Conservatoire at the age of 6 and has become a rising star on the classical music scene.

Through his artistry, Ould is passionate about making sure that the accordion takes its rightful place in the classical repertoire.

His latest album is “Piazzolla: Balada para un loco.” For the record, he made his own arrangements for string quintet and accordion.

Ould is on his debut solo tour of the United States and Capital Regional Classical will present him in a tango-inspired concert on Sunday at Union College's Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, New York.

The Roundtable accordioncapital region classicalThéo Ouldclassical musictango
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
