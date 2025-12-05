Capital Region Classical presents French accordionist Théo Ould at Union College 12/7

French accordionist Théo Ould has been described by Le Monde as having “a masterly technique and an inexhaustible wealth of phrasing.” Ould began his musical education at the Marseille Conservatoire at the age of 6 and has become a rising star on the classical music scene.

Through his artistry, Ould is passionate about making sure that the accordion takes its rightful place in the classical repertoire.

His latest album is “Piazzolla: Balada para un loco.” For the record, he made his own arrangements for string quintet and accordion.

Ould is on his debut solo tour of the United States and Capital Regional Classical will present him in a tango-inspired concert on Sunday at Union College's Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, New York.