Jennifer Simard is glowing, growling, stunning, and striving in eight shows a week as Helen Sharp in “Death Becomes Her” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway.The now three-time Tony Award nominated actor – “Death Becomes Her” received 10 Tony Award Nominations this month – is also a Webby Award winning podcast co-host, with Patrick Hinds, for “The Golden Girls Deep Dive Podcast.”

