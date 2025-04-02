This Thursday through Sunday, The Fisher Center at Bard presents “Masterclass,” an hour-long parody about playwriting, power, pomposity and people from Dublin-based theatre troupe Brokentalkers and feminist choreographer and performance artist Adrienne Truscott. Adrienne is one half of cabaret duo The Wau Wau Sisters who mix performance modes from circus to main-stage and with some regularity perform in the buff. She will serve as MC of the Spiegeltent at Bard this summer for the second consecutive season. Brokentalkers are an internationally renowned theatre company, based in Dublin, Ireland led by Co-Artistic Directors Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan with Creative Producer Rachel Bergin.

