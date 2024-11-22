NBC's Chuck Todd in Albany for a New York State Writers Institute event

The New York State Writers Institute is having their sixth "Telling the Truth in a Post Truth World" event today. Two panels will convene at Page Hall in Albany, New York "The future of the Democratic Party" at 5:30 p.m. and "The future of the Republican Party" at 7 p.m. NBC's Chuck Todd will participate in the Democratic Party panel and he joins us this morning.

"The Future of the Democratic Party" panel will be moderated by NYS Writers Institute Opalka Endowed Director Paul Grondahl, and feature, in addition to Chuck Todd, Senior Correspondent at TIME magazine Charlotte Alter, and U.S. Congressman Paul Tonko. "The Future of the Republican Party" panel will be moderated by national political reporter for The Wall Street Journal Jimmy Vielkind and will feature author of "TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald" by Timothy L. O'Brien, expert on the political and social history of the U.S. during the 20th century and Assistant Professor of History at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Marsha E. Barrett, and former U.S. Congressman John Faso.