Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks come from are Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.
Connie Brooks:
- Heartbeat Library by Laura Imai Messina
- The Bog Wife by Kay Chronister
- The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhorn
- The Midwife’s Tale: The Life of Martha Ballard, Based on Her Diary, 1785-1812 by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
- Bel Canto: Annotated Edition by Ann Patchett
Heather Boyne:
- Julia Child's Kitchen: The Design, Tools, Stories, and Legacy of an Iconic Space by Paula J. Johnson with a foreword by Jacques Pépin
- Stephen Ellcock’s Book of Textiles: The Karun Thakar Collection by Stephen Ellcock
- The World in Books : 52 Works of Great Short Nonfiction by Kenneth C. Davis
- Elysian Kitchens: Recipes Inspired by the Traditions and Tastes of the World's Sacred Spaces by Jody Eddy
Matt Tannenbaum:
- The Universe in Verse: 15 Portal to Wonder Through Science & Poetry by Maria Popova
- Jimmy Breslin, the Man Who Told the Truth by Richard Esposito
- Village Voices: a Memoir of the Village Voice Bookshop, Paris 1982 -2012 by Odille Hellier
- The Gonif by Andy Weinberger
- Water, Water: Poems by Billy Collins