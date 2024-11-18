Robin Wall Kimmerer examines reciprocity and interconnectedness in "The Serviceberry"

Indigenous ecologist and MacArthur Genius, Robin Wall Kimmerer has a brand new book, "The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World."

Robin never set out to be the celebrity-status-author that she has become. In 2013, a small press quietly published "Braiding Sweetgrass" to modest success and almost no publicity. It was only seven years later that the book mysteriously took off and hit the New York Times bestseller list, where it has remained for 219 weeks and counting. "Braiding Sweetgrass" has gone on to sell over 2 million copies.

The new book, "The Serviceberry," expands upon the wildly popular message of "Braiding Sweetgrass:" that by incorporating wisdom from indigenous teachings and the natural world into our daily lives, we can combat not only ecological destruction but also the epidemic of purposelessness and isolation affecting all of us in our digitally focused, self interested world.