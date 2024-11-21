© 2024
The Roundtable

"Gender Explained" a book written by Dr. Diane Ehrensaft

By Joe Donahue
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST

The way we view gender today is constantly changing especially at the hands of the youngest generation. Gender norms are in a state of flux in the rules inscribed in the patterns of our society are no longer set in stone offering a roadmap to the revolution of gender.

The new book “Gender Explained” looks to outfit readers with gender literacy to better understand how gender moves freely in this new world. Psychologist Diane Ehrensaft joins us to dispel myths and answer the most common questions that appear in their clinical practices.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
