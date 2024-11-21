"Gender Explained" a book written by Dr. Diane Ehrensaft

The way we view gender today is constantly changing especially at the hands of the youngest generation. Gender norms are in a state of flux in the rules inscribed in the patterns of our society are no longer set in stone offering a roadmap to the revolution of gender.

The new book “Gender Explained” looks to outfit readers with gender literacy to better understand how gender moves freely in this new world. Psychologist Diane Ehrensaft joins us to dispel myths and answer the most common questions that appear in their clinical practices.