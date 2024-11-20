“Still Life at 80,” a memoir by Abigail Thomas, now in paperback

In her new memoir, “Still Life at 80,” Abigail Thomas ruminates on aging with her trademark mix of humor and wisdom.

As she approaches eighty, what she herself calls old age, Thomas accepts her new life, quieter than before, no driving, no dancing, mostly sitting in her chair in a sunny corner with three dogs for company—three dogs, vivid memories, bugs and birds and critters that she watches out her window.

Abigail Thomas worked as both a book editor and book agent before writing her own first collection of short stories, “Getting Over Tom.” Her memoirs include, “A Three Dog Life” and “What Comes Next and How to Like It.”