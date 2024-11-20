© 2024
The Roundtable

“Still Life at 80,” a memoir by Abigail Thomas, now in paperback

By Joe Donahue
Published November 20, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST
Paperback bookcover for "Still Life at Eighty" by Abigail Thomas
Scribner

In her new memoir, “Still Life at 80,” Abigail Thomas ruminates on aging with her trademark mix of humor and wisdom.

As she approaches eighty, what she herself calls old age, Thomas accepts her new life, quieter than before, no driving, no dancing, mostly sitting in her chair in a sunny corner with three dogs for company—three dogs, vivid memories, bugs and birds and critters that she watches out her window.

Abigail Thomas worked as both a book editor and book agent before writing her own first collection of short stories, “Getting Over Tom.” Her memoirs include, “A Three Dog Life” and “What Comes Next and How to Like It.”

The Roundtable Abigail Thomasmemoir
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
