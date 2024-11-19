Alex Storozynski's "Spies In My Blood: A Polish Family’s Secret Fight Against Nazis & Communists"

Pulitzer-Prize Winner Alex Storozynski's new book, "Spies In My Blood: A Polish Family’s Secret Fight Against Nazis & Communists," is the true story of two brothers raised in New York by WWII exiles and their journey to Poland. Each takes a different path to infiltrate the Communist secret police on a mission to uncover the truth about their family of soldiers, spies, and assassins.

Alex Storozynski was the first in his family born in the United States, a new leaf on the family tree.

This is the true story of Alex Storozynski’s quest to uncover the nitty-gritty of three generations of spies in his blood. We welcome Alex to the RT.