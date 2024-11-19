© 2024
The Roundtable

Alex Storozynski's "Spies In My Blood: A Polish Family’s Secret Fight Against Nazis & Communists"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 19, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST

Pulitzer-Prize Winner Alex Storozynski's new book, "Spies In My Blood: A Polish Family’s Secret Fight Against Nazis & Communists," is the true story of two brothers raised in New York by WWII exiles and their journey to Poland. Each takes a different path to infiltrate the Communist secret police on a mission to uncover the truth about their family of soldiers, spies, and assassins.

Alex Storozynski was the first in his family born in the United States, a new leaf on the family tree.

This is the true story of Alex Storozynski’s quest to uncover the nitty-gritty of three generations of spies in his blood. We welcome Alex to the RT.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
