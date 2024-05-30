© 2024
The Roundtable

"Your Pets' Secret Lives" by Eleanor Spicer Rice

By Joe Donahue
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Book cover for "Your Pets' Secret Lives"
MIT Kids Press

"Your Pets Secret Lives: The Truth Behind Your Pets' Wildest Behaviors" is a hilarious guide to their secret lives, complete with interviews with the scientists who research them.

From fierce hamster stink wars to the hidden wild side of Bubbles the goldfish, who knew there was so much more to understand about our furry and scaly friends?

Eleanor Spicer Rice is an entomologist and the author of many nonfiction books, including "Your Hidden Life: Unseen Jungle" and "Dr. Eleanor’s Book of Common Spiders."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
