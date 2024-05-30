"Your Pets' Secret Lives" by Eleanor Spicer Rice

"Your Pets Secret Lives: The Truth Behind Your Pets' Wildest Behaviors" is a hilarious guide to their secret lives, complete with interviews with the scientists who research them.

From fierce hamster stink wars to the hidden wild side of Bubbles the goldfish, who knew there was so much more to understand about our furry and scaly friends?

Eleanor Spicer Rice is an entomologist and the author of many nonfiction books, including "Your Hidden Life: Unseen Jungle" and "Dr. Eleanor’s Book of Common Spiders."