The Roundtable

Bowie Bash at The Linda on 6/1

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT

Writer, performer, and musician Robert Burke Warren joins us to preview an upcoming event at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio.

RBW and a five-piece band will launch The Linda into outer-space when they take the stage for the Bowie Bash on June 1 - a celebration of the music of David Bowie a.k.a. Ziggy Stardust a.k.a. The Thin White Duke a.k.a. the best to ever do it.

WAMC's Sarah LaDuke and Peter Hughes will be guest soloists at the concert at The Linda.

Robert Burke Warren is a published novelist, musician, educator, and journalist based in the Catskill Mountains.

The Roundtable the lindaDavid Bowierobert burke warren
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
