Bowie Bash at The Linda on 6/1

Writer, performer, and musician Robert Burke Warren joins us to preview an upcoming event at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio.

RBW and a five-piece band will launch The Linda into outer-space when they take the stage for the Bowie Bash on June 1 - a celebration of the music of David Bowie a.k.a. Ziggy Stardust a.k.a. The Thin White Duke a.k.a. the best to ever do it.

WAMC's Sarah LaDuke and Peter Hughes will be guest soloists at the concert at The Linda.

Robert Burke Warren is a published novelist, musician, educator, and journalist based in the Catskill Mountains.