They demanded equality and nothing in between: Ally Bonino in "Suffs" on Broadway

The new Broadway Musical, “Suffs,” explores the victories and failures of a struggle for gender equality that’s far from over.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire audiences with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to see the future.

“Suffs” stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. “Suffs” is directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman and is produced by Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Malala Yousafzai. The show has earned 6 Tony Award nominations including Best New Musical. The cast recording will be available to stream on June 7.

Ally Bonino is making her Broadway debut as Lucy Burns in “Suffs” - having originated the role at off-Broadway at The Public in 2022. Bonino joins us to discuss the show, her character, and "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch."