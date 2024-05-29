© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

They demanded equality and nothing in between: Ally Bonino in "Suffs" on Broadway

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ally Bonino in "Suffs" on Broadway - 2024
suffsmusical.com
/
Provided
Ally Bonino in "Suffs" on Broadway - 2024

The new Broadway Musical, “Suffs,” explores the victories and failures of a struggle for gender equality that’s far from over.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire audiences with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to see the future.

“Suffs” stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. “Suffs” is directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman and is produced by Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Malala Yousafzai. The show has earned 6 Tony Award nominations including Best New Musical. The cast recording will be available to stream on June 7.

Ally Bonino is making her Broadway debut as Lucy Burns in “Suffs” - having originated the role at off-Broadway at The Public in 2022. Bonino joins us to discuss the show, her character, and "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch."

Tags
The Roundtable broadwaymusical theatersuffragesuffragistcentennial of women's suffrageally boninoshaina taubTony Awardsleigh silvermanHillary Rodham ClintonMalala Yousafzai
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More