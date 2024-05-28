Beattie-Powers Place in Catskill, New York is a small organization that hosts intimate chamber concerts and exhibitions. The Friends of Beattie-Powers Place is dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural beauty and historic integrity of the grounds and circa 1840s house.

For over a century, the Powers family held onto this site, offering breathtaking vistas of the Hudson River and the esteemed historic site of Olana. Now, visitors can explore the home and seven acres of surrounding land for their pleasure.

The Friends of Beattie-Powers Annual Fundraiser "Picnic in the Park" is on June 8 and will feature a Cajun & Zydeco Concert by ZyDeFi.