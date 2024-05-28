© 2024
The Roundtable

Beattie-Powers Place in Catskill

By Joe Donahue
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Beattie-Powers Place in Catskill, New York is a small organization that hosts intimate chamber concerts and exhibitions. The Friends of Beattie-Powers Place is dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural beauty and historic integrity of the grounds and circa 1840s house.

For over a century, the Powers family held onto this site, offering breathtaking vistas of the Hudson River and the esteemed historic site of Olana. Now, visitors can explore the home and seven acres of surrounding land for their pleasure.

The Friends of Beattie-Powers Annual Fundraiser "Picnic in the Park" is on June 8 and will feature a Cajun & Zydeco Concert by ZyDeFi.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
