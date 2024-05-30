5/30/24 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Professor and Chair of Political Science at Hartwick College and Co-Director of Hartwick College's new Institute of Public Service Laurel Elder, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and rising senior majoring in Human Rights at Bard College Svitlana Kukharuk.