The Roundtable

BIFF special event featuring James Ivory

By Joe Donahue
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Merchant Ivory doc poster
provided
/
Modernist Films/Cohen Media Group

The Berkshire International Film Festival in Great Barrington, Massachusetts gets underway May 30 and on Saturday, June 1 it will feature a special tribute event for the documentary "Merchant Ivory" and the filmmaker James Ivory.

"Merchant Ivory" is the first definitive feature documentary to lend new and compelling perspectives on the partnership, both professional and personal, of director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and their writer and composer associates.

Footage from more than fifty interviews, clips, and archival material gives voice to the family of actors and technicians who helped define Merchant Ivory’s Academy Award-winning work of consummate quality and intelligence.

BIFF will feature a screening of "Merchant Ivory" followed by a conversation with Oscar-winning director and screenwriter, James Ivory, director Steven Soucy and WAMC’s Joe Donahue at the Mahaiwe Theatre in Great Barrington.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
