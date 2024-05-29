BIFF special event featuring James Ivory

The Berkshire International Film Festival in Great Barrington, Massachusetts gets underway May 30 and on Saturday, June 1 it will feature a special tribute event for the documentary "Merchant Ivory" and the filmmaker James Ivory.

"Merchant Ivory" is the first definitive feature documentary to lend new and compelling perspectives on the partnership, both professional and personal, of director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and their writer and composer associates.

Footage from more than fifty interviews, clips, and archival material gives voice to the family of actors and technicians who helped define Merchant Ivory’s Academy Award-winning work of consummate quality and intelligence.

BIFF will feature a screening of "Merchant Ivory" followed by a conversation with Oscar-winning director and screenwriter, James Ivory, director Steven Soucy and WAMC’s Joe Donahue at the Mahaiwe Theatre in Great Barrington.