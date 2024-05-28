Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Green Toad Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts and Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.
The Bookstore
Endless Flight: The Genius and Tragedy of Joseph Roth by Keiron Pim Granta UK
Against Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba by Teresa Aranguren & Sandra Barrilaro Haymarket Press
Barbara Comyns: A Savage Innocence - Avril Horner Manchester University Press
The Freaks Came Out to Write: The Definitive History of The Village Voice, the Radical Newspaper That Changed American Culture
By Tricia Romano Public Affairs
Footnotes From the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums by Bob Eckstein
Green Toad
Long Island by Colm Toibin
Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips
All Fours by Miranda July
Second Coming by Garth Risk Hallberg
Wide Awake by Jon Grinspan
Heart of American Darkness by Robert G. Parkinson