Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Green Toad Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts and Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.

The Bookstore

Endless Flight: The Genius and Tragedy of Joseph Roth by Keiron Pim Granta UK

Against Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba by Teresa Aranguren & Sandra Barrilaro Haymarket Press

Barbara Comyns: A Savage Innocence - Avril Horner Manchester University Press

The Freaks Came Out to Write: The Definitive History of The Village Voice, the Radical Newspaper That Changed American Culture

By Tricia Romano Public Affairs

Footnotes From the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums by Bob Eckstein

Green Toad

Long Island by Colm Toibin

Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips

All Fours by Miranda July

Second Coming by Garth Risk Hallberg

Wide Awake by Jon Grinspan

Heart of American Darkness by Robert G. Parkinson

