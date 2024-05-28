© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Green Toad Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
book covers for titles listed on this page
provided - assorted publishers

This week's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts and Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.

The Bookstore
Endless Flight: The Genius and Tragedy of Joseph Roth by Keiron Pim Granta UK
Against Erasure: A Photographic Memory of Palestine Before the Nakba by Teresa Aranguren & Sandra Barrilaro Haymarket Press
Barbara Comyns: A Savage Innocence - Avril Horner Manchester University Press
The Freaks Came Out to Write: The Definitive History of The Village Voice, the Radical Newspaper That Changed American Culture
By Tricia Romano Public Affairs
Footnotes From the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums by Bob Eckstein

Green Toad
Long Island by Colm Toibin
Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips
All Fours by Miranda July
Second Coming by Garth Risk Hallberg
Wide Awake by Jon Grinspan
Heart of American Darkness by Robert G. Parkinson

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksgreen toad bookstorebookstore in lenoxbook reviews
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More