The Roundtable

47th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival preview

By Joe Donahue
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Logo for Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival
Provided
/
spac.org

The 47th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival is taking place June 29 and 30 at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, New York. 2 days, 2 stages and 22 electrifying artists from jazz to funk, blues, indie and pop.

Headlining the festival are Lake Street Dive and Laufey, making their festival debuts, alongside the return of Norah Jones and Samara Joy, marking a record number of female headliners.

Festival Presenter and Producer Danny Melnick and Vice President of Artistic Planning at SPAC Christopher Shiley join us with a preview.

Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
