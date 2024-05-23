47th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival preview

The 47th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival is taking place June 29 and 30 at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, New York. 2 days, 2 stages and 22 electrifying artists from jazz to funk, blues, indie and pop.

Headlining the festival are Lake Street Dive and Laufey, making their festival debuts, alongside the return of Norah Jones and Samara Joy, marking a record number of female headliners.

Festival Presenter and Producer Danny Melnick and Vice President of Artistic Planning at SPAC Christopher Shiley join us with a preview.