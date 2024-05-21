The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project's dedications and events

The mission of The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project is to interpret and designate places important to the Borscht Belt’s vibrant history and to consider its impact on American Jewish life, the legacy of the Catskills, New York State history, American culture and entertainment, and the ways in which the era’s rich history is enduringly present and woven into the very fiber of the region.

This morning we get a preview of the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project’s Catskills Film Premiere & Historic Marker Dedication on Saturday, May 25th in South Fallsburg, NY and other events coming up this summer.

Their 5th historic marker dedication will partner with the Borscht Belt Deli at Landau’s Park followed by a screening of the documentary The Catskills at the historic Rivoli Theater.

To tell us more, we welcome Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project Founder & Project Director Marisa Scheinfeld and Public Relations & Visual Coordinator Isaac Jeffreys.