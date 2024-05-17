Whichever way the wind blows, you're gonna face it: Aoife O'Donovan's "All My Friends"

In the summer of 1920, Carrie Chapman Catt and countless other suffragists marched to Tennessee. They needed 36 states to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Tennessee was their final hope.

In the spring of 2024, musician Aoife O’Donovan released her new album, All My Friends, (Yep Roc Records), which draws on Carrie Chapman Catt’s story and writings along with O’Donovan’s own exploration of the women’s equality movement - past, present, and future.

Aoife O’Donovan is a Grammy Award winning artist. She performs and records solo, as well as with Crooked Still and the trio I’m With Her.

“All My Friends” began as a commission from The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra which resulted in 5 songs on the 9 track record. The three other original songs were commissioned by the FreshGrass Foundation. A commission celebrates the centenary of the 19th amendment, which first granted American women the right to vote.

O’Donovan will be in and around our region a few times this summer - including a mid-July performance at The Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton, MA, and two appearances at The Green Mountain Bluegrass Festivalin Manchester, Vermont in mid-August.