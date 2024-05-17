© 2024
The Roundtable

Whichever way the wind blows, you're gonna face it: Aoife O'Donovan's "All My Friends"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 17, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Album cover for "All My Friends" - Yep Roc Records
Yep Roc Records

In the summer of 1920, Carrie Chapman Catt and countless other suffragists marched to Tennessee. They needed 36 states to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Tennessee was their final hope.

In the spring of 2024, musician Aoife O’Donovan released her new album, All My Friends, (Yep Roc Records), which draws on Carrie Chapman Catt’s story and writings along with O’Donovan’s own exploration of the women’s equality movement - past, present, and future.

Aoife O’Donovan is a Grammy Award winning artist. She performs and records solo, as well as with Crooked Still and the trio I’m With Her.

“All My Friends” began as a commission from The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra which resulted in 5 songs on the 9 track record. The three other original songs were commissioned by the FreshGrass Foundation. A commission celebrates the centenary of the 19th amendment, which first granted American women the right to vote.

O’Donovan will be in and around our region a few times this summer - including a mid-July performance at The Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton, MA, and two appearances at The Green Mountain Bluegrass Festivalin Manchester, Vermont in mid-August.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
